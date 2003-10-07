Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Projecting the Occupational Structure of Employment in OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6d4d071d-en
Authors
Gerald Hughes
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Hughes, G. (1993), “Projecting the Occupational Structure of Employment in OECD Countries”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6d4d071d-en.
Go to top