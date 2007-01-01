Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Political Advisors and Civil Servants in European Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml60qnxrkc-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), “Political Advisors and Civil Servants in European Countries”, SIGMA Papers, No. 38, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml60qnxrkc-en.
Go to top