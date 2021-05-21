Skip to main content
OECD-UNDP Impact Standards for Financing Sustainable Development

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/744f982e-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations Development Programme
Tags
Best Practices in Development Co-operation
Cite this content as:

OECD/UNDP (2021), OECD-UNDP Impact Standards for Financing Sustainable Development , Best Practices in Development Co-operation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/744f982e-en.
