A growing number of investors and corporates aim at coupling financial returns in developing countries with positive social, economic and environmental impacts. However, the way they measure those impacts can be at odds with actual managing practices, and important aspects such as transparency, the protection of human rights and local stakeholder consultation are not systematically taken into account. In order to help mend these gaps, the OECD-UNDP Impact Standards for Financing Sustainable Development (IS-FSD) provide a framework for donors, development finance institutions and their private sector partners to make financial decisions and manage projects in ways that generate a positive impact on sustainable development, and improves the transparency of development results.

The Standards, approved by the OECD Development Assistance Committee in March 2021, constitute a best practice guide and self-assessment tool. They are built around four areas: Strategy, management approach, transparency and governance.