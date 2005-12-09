Skip to main content
Liberalisation of Trade in Renewable-Energy Products and Associated Goods

Charcoal, Solar Photovoltaic Systems, and Wind Pumps and Turbines
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/216364843321
Authors
Ronald Steenblik
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
English
français

Cite this content as:

Steenblik, R. (2005), “Liberalisation of Trade in Renewable-Energy Products and Associated Goods: Charcoal, Solar Photovoltaic Systems, and Wind Pumps and Turbines”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2005/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/216364843321.
