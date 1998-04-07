Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Key Employment Policy Challenges Faced by OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/078213832362
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (1998), “Key Employment Policy Challenges Faced by OECD Countries”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/078213832362.
Go to top