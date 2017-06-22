Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Job quality, health and at-work productivity

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/43ff6bdc-en
Authors
Iris Arends, Christopher Prinz, Femke Abma
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Arends, I., C. Prinz and F. Abma (2017), “Job quality, health and at-work productivity”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 195, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/43ff6bdc-en.
Go to top