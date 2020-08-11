Skip to main content
Identifying and addressing employment barriers in Belgium, Korea and Norway

Implementing the OECD Jobs Strategy
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/925b3c14-en
Authors
Rodrigo Fernandez, Alexander Hijzen, Daniele Pacifico, Stefan Thewissen
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fernandez, R. et al. (2020), “Identifying and addressing employment barriers in Belgium, Korea and Norway: Implementing the OECD Jobs Strategy”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 249, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/925b3c14-en.
