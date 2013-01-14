Skip to main content
Fathers' Leave, Fathers' Involvement and Child Development

Are They Related? Evidence from Four OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dlw9w6czq-en
Authors
María del Carmen Huerta, Willem Adema, Jennifer Baxter, Wen-Jui Han, Mette Lausten, RaeHyuck Lee, Jane Waldfogel
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Huerta, M. et al. (2013), “Fathers' Leave, Fathers' Involvement and Child Development: Are They Related? Evidence from Four OECD Countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 140, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dlw9w6czq-en.
