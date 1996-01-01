Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing the Effectiveness of Active Labour Market Policies

Evidence from Programme Evaluations in OECD Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/560806166428
Authors
Robert G. Fay
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fay, R. (1996), “Enhancing the Effectiveness of Active Labour Market Policies: Evidence from Programme Evaluations in OECD Countries”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/560806166428.
Go to top