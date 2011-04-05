Skip to main content
Economic Determinants and Consequences of Child Maltreatment

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgf09zj7h9t-en
Authors
Lawrence M. Berger, Jane Waldfogel
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Berger, L. and J. Waldfogel (2011), “Economic Determinants and Consequences of Child Maltreatment”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 111, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgf09zj7h9t-en.
