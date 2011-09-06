Skip to main content
Early Maternal Employment and Child Development in Five OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg5dlmtxhvh-en
Authors
María del Carmen Huerta, Willem Adema, Jennifer Baxter, Miles Corak, Mette Deding, Matthew C. Gray, Wen-Jui Han, Jane Waldfogel
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Huerta, M. et al. (2011), “Early Maternal Employment and Child Development in Five OECD Countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 118, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg5dlmtxhvh-en.
