The paper provides a summary on the role of family services in promoting child well-being, and then reviews the policy issues at all levels of the family service delivery systems. At the government level, the paper emphasizes the need to fostering collaboration between different government bodies, and to ensure adequate funding for early intervention and preventative services. At service delivery level, the main identified issues include getting a better integration between delivery organisations, building capacities to adapt evidence based interventions, sharing tools to facilitate service implementation, training practitioners with the necessary skills, ensuring that service delivery fits within the local context, and engaging families in services.
Delivering evidence based services for all vulnerable families
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
