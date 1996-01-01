Civil Service Legislation Contents Checklist

The political agendas in the central and eastern European countries (CEECs) imply major democratic and economic reform programmes. Macro-economic stabilisation, privatisation, European integration, reform of the welfare systems, reform of tax systems, decentralisation to self-government are typical areas of reform. The number of new laws regulating reforms and changing old systems is considerable. In this context the need for an effective civil service becomes evident. A permanent and professional administration is the instrument, not only to develop policies and draft laws, but also to implement them and to manage the systems defined in the laws. Development of the administration as an instrument to carry through political and economic reforms and to manage the systems requires long-term investment and must be protected from short-term abuse and mismanagement. Skills and experience in each of the reform areas and providing professional continuity are thus essential objectives for the establishment of civil services in the CEECs.