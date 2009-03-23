Skip to main content
Child Well-Being and Sole-Parent Family Structure in the OECD

An Analysis
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/225407362040
Simon Chapple
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Chapple, S. (2009), “Child Well-Being and Sole-Parent Family Structure in the OECD: An Analysis”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 82, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/225407362040.
