The OECD Survey on Blended Finance Funds and Facilities represents a major step forward to consolidate evidence to inform policy makers and market players in the blended finance field, as they strive to both mobilise and shift financing towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This working paper presents findings from the 2018 edition of the OECD survey relating to the development strategy, performance tracking and evaluation approach of the surveyed blended finance funds and facilities. It provides new evidence on the extent to which blended finance vehicles anchor their investment strategy, as well as their environmental, social and governance (ESG) safeguards, to international agreements on sustainable development. It investigates how blended finance vehicles structure their monitoring and evaluation function, track development performance and assess development results.
Blended Finance Funds and Facilities - 2018 Survey Results Part II
Development Performance
Working paper
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Abstract
