Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Assessing the Impact of Labour Market Policies on Productivity

A Difference-in-Differences Approach
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/122873667103
Authors
Andrea Bassanini, Danielle Venn
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bassanini, A. and D. Venn (2007), “Assessing the Impact of Labour Market Policies on Productivity: A Difference-in-Differences Approach”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 54, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/122873667103.
Go to top