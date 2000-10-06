Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

An Inventory of Health and Disability-Related Surveys in OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/337271133800
Authors
Claire Gudex, Gaétan Lafortune
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Gudex, C. and G. Lafortune (2000), “An Inventory of Health and Disability-Related Surveys in OECD Countries”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 44, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/337271133800.
Go to top