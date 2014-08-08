Skip to main content
An Evaluation of International Surveys of Children

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxzmjrqvntf-en
Authors
Dominic Richardson, Nabil Ali
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Richardson, D. and N. Ali (2014), “An Evaluation of International Surveys of Children”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 146, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxzmjrqvntf-en.
