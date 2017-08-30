Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Amounts Mobilised from the Private Sector by Official Development Finance Interventions

Guarantees, syndicated loans, shares in collective investment vehicles, direct investment in companies, credit lines
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8135abde-en
Authors
Julia Benn, Cécile Sangaré, Tomáš Hos
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Benn, J., C. Sangaré and T. Hos (2017), “Amounts Mobilised from the Private Sector by Official Development Finance Interventions: Guarantees, syndicated loans, shares in collective investment vehicles, direct investment in companies, credit lines”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 36, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8135abde-en.
Go to top