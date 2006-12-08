Skip to main content
Activation Strategies and the Performance of Employment Services in Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/341116536484
Authors
Peter Tergeist, David Grubb
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Tergeist, P. and D. Grubb (2006), “Activation Strategies and the Performance of Employment Services in Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 42, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/341116536484.
