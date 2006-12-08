Strategies to 'activate' the unemployed with the help of high-quality employment services have continuously gained importance in the policy debate. The purpose of this report is to examine how activation strategies and the performance of employment services are addressed in three countries which have undertaken considerable reforms in recent years, namely Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. All three review countries have implemented a 'mutual obligations' approach.
Activation Strategies and the Performance of Employment Services in Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper7 February 2024
-
Working paper15 December 2023
-
Working paper22 November 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
29 February 2024
-
8 February 2024