OECD Harmonised Templates

The OECD Harmonised Templates (OHTs) are standard data formats for reporting information on chemicals to determine their properties or effects on human health and the environment (e.g. toxicokinetics, skin irritation, repeated dose toxicity, biodegradation in soil, metabolism of residues in crops, etc.) and also to describe their use and related exposure to workers, consumers and the environment.

