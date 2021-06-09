Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

International Uniform ChemicaL Information Database

International Uniform Chemical Information Database (IUCLID) is a software application designed to record, store, maintain and exchange data on chemicals. It is a key software application for both regulatory bodies and the chemical industry where it is used in the implementation of various regulatory programmes.

Focus

Key links

Go to top