Customisation Opportunities of IUCLID for the Management of Chemical Data – 2nd edition

IUCLID (International Uniform Chemical Information Database) is a software application designed to record, store, maintain and exchange data on chemicals. It is a key software application for both regulatory bodies and the chemical industry where it is used in the implementation of various regulatory programmes. IUCLID can be customised and configured to manage chemical data in different contexts and is a platform employing globally harmonised data elements pertinent to chemicals. It is continuously updated to provide greater customisation, extension and integration with other tools. This second edition provides the latest updates on IUCLID features and processes, including visual “working” contexts for the preparation and management of data according to regulatory contexts or data processes, possibilities for data entry in multiple languages, and a matrix view of the use of IUCLID in OECD countries.