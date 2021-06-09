Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Customisation Opportunities of IUCLID for the Management of Chemical Data – 2nd edition

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e1199efc-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Customisation Opportunities of IUCLID for the Management of Chemical Data – 2nd edition, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e1199efc-en.
Go to top