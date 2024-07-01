|No.
|Template
|Last update
|Predefined tables &
Executive summaries
|Corresponding OECD
Test Guideline(s)
|85-1
|Migration of residues into and their behaviour on food or feedingstuffs
|Jul. 2023
|none
|none
|85-2
|Metabolism of residues in livestock
|Jul. 2023
|9 tables, 2 exec summ
|TG503
|85-3
|Metabolism of residues in crops and in rotational crops
|Jul. 2023
|7 tables, 2 exec summ
|TG501, TG502
|85-4
|Residues in livestock
|Jul. 2023
|7 tables, 1 exec summ
|TG505
|85-5
|Residues in crops (field trials) and in rotational crops (limited field studies)
|Jul. 2023
|TG504; TG509
|85-6
|Expected exposure and proposed acceptable residues
|Jul. 2023
|none
|none
|85-7
|Additional information on residue chemistry
|Jul. 2023
|none
|none
|85-8
|Nature of residues in processed commodities
|Jul. 2023
|none
|TG507
|85-9
|Magnitude of residues in processed commodities
|Jul. 2023
|4 tables, 1 exec summ
|TG508
|85-10
|Stability of residues in stored commodities
|Jul. 2023
|2 tables, 1 exec summ
|TG506
OECD Harmonised Templates 85-1 to 85-10: Pesticide residue chemistry
The OECD Harmonised Templates (OHT) cover endpoints and reporting elements. This group gathers OHTs 85-1 to 85-10.