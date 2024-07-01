|No.
|Template
|Last update
|Predefined tables
& Executive summaries
|Corresponding OECD
Test Guideline(s)
|301
|Use and exposure information: Manufacture
|Jul. 2023
|none
|none
|302
|Use and exposure information: Formulating or re-packing
|Jul. 2023
|none
|none
|303
|Use and exposure information: Uses at industrial sites
|Jul. 2023
|none
|none
|304
|Use and exposure information: Widespread use by professional workers
|Jul. 2023
|none
|none
|305
|Use and exposure information: Consumer uses
|Jul. 2023
|none
|none
|306
|Use and exposure information: Service life
|Jul. 2023
|none
|none
OECD Harmonised Templates 301 to 306: Use and Exposure Information
The OECD Harmonised Templates (OHT) cover endpoints and reporting elements. This group gathers OHTs 301 to 306.