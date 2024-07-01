OHT 201 aims to collect non-apical observations obtained from methods such as in vitro testing or from other classes of methods (e.g. ex vivo or in silico methods) providing mechanistic information, i.e. effects on molecular, subcellular, cell, tissue or organ level that can be relevant to the hazard assessment (e.g. through Defined Approaches, Integrated Approaches on Testing and Assessment, as part of weight of evidence and are underpinned by Adverse Outcome Pathways).