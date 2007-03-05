Child poverty is firmly on the policy agenda in many OECD countries. One of the main issues in the debate is the appropriate balance between the so-called “benefits strategy” (increasing the adequacy of benefits for low-income families with children) and the so-called “work strategy” (promoting policies to increase employment among poor families). The need to choose between these two apparent alternatives is sometimes seen as a consequence of an unavoidable trade-off between adequacy of benefits, work incentives and the costs of assistance...
What Works Best in Reducing Child Poverty
A Benefit or Work Strategy?
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper7 February 2024
-
Working paper15 December 2023
-
Working paper22 November 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper25 January 2024
-
Policy paper23 November 2023
-
Working paper21 September 2023
-
Policy paper3 August 2023
-
Policy paper18 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
25 November 2022
-
25 November 2022