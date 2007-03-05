Skip to main content
What Works Best in Reducing Child Poverty

A Benefit or Work Strategy?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/233310267230
Authors
Peter Whiteford, Willem Adema
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Whiteford, P. and W. Adema (2007), “What Works Best in Reducing Child Poverty: A Benefit or Work Strategy?”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 51, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/233310267230.
