This publication gives the latest statistics on the situation of the transport market in Europe and presents charts which help show what changes have occurred between 1970 and 1997. Because it is published earlier than any other comparable study, this book provides the reader with first-hand figures about transport trends. It presents an analysis of the transport situation in Western and Eastern European countries, as well as the Baltic States and the CIS.
Trends in the Transport Sector 1999
Report
Trends in the Transport Sector
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
17 August 2012
-
19 August 2011
-
20 May 2010
-
10 June 2009
-
3 June 2008
-
6 March 2007
-
3 January 2006
-
8 February 2005
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024