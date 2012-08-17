This publication presents data on global trends in the transport sector with up-to-date figures on the impact of the recent economic crisis. In addition to highlighting major trends in the transport sector, this brochure provides the reader with the latest statistics on transport markets and on road safety in the International Transport Forum member countries for the period 1970-2010 for all modes of transport.
Trends in the Transport Sector 2012
Report
Trends in the Transport Sector
