This report provides the reader with the first available internationally comparable figures on key transport trends. It analyses the transport situation in the western and eastern European countries, as well as the Baltic States and the CIS. For the first time, data are provided on transport among ECMT associated countries, Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand and the USA. Coverage is provided for Freight Transport, Passenger Transport, and Road Safety for 1970, 1990, 2000, 2004, and 2005.
Trends in the Transport Sector 2007
Report
Trends in the Transport Sector
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
17 August 2012
-
19 August 2011
-
20 May 2010
-
10 June 2009
-
3 June 2008
-
3 January 2006
-
8 February 2005
-
5 April 2004
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024