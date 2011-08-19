Trends in the Transport Sector 2011

How have the passenger and freight transport sectors evolved in recent years and during the crisis? And what about road safety? This publication presents data on global trends in the transport sector with up-to-date figures on the impact of the recent economic crisis.

In addition to highlighting major trends in the transport sector, this brochure provides the reader with the latest statistics on transport markets in the International Transport Forum member countries for the period 1970-2009 for all modes of transport. It also describes trends on transport infrastructure investment and maintenance expenditure.