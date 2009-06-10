This publication presents the most up-to-date statistics on transport markets in International Transport Forum countries for the period 1970-2007, including charts to highlight the major trends. Published earlier than comparable studies, this handy pocket-sized booklet provides the reader with first-hand figures on key transport trends. Data are provided on rail, road, inland waterway, and pipeline transport for both freight and passengers. Data are also provided on road injuries and investment and maintenance expenditures undertaken in various segments of the transport sector.
Trends in the Transport Sector 2009
Report
Trends in the Transport Sector
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
17 August 2012
-
19 August 2011
-
20 May 2010
-
3 June 2008
-
6 March 2007
-
3 January 2006
-
8 February 2005
-
5 April 2004
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024