This pocket-sized booklet describes developments in the transport sector in Europe including the CEECs, the Baltic States, and the CIS in 2003 and shows, through graphs, how the situation has evolved since 1970. The four parts of the book cover the economic environment, freight transport, passenger transport, and road safety. A statistical annex provides data on transport volume for freight by rail, inland waterways, road, and pipeline and for passengers by rail, bus/coach, and road. The data on road accidents provides figures on number of accidents, number of casualties, and number of deaths.
Trends in the Transport Sector 2005
Report
Trends in the Transport Sector
Abstract
