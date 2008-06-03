Trends in the Transport Sector 2008

This report provides the reader with the first available internationally comparable figures on key transport trends. It analyses the transport situation in the western and eastern European countries, as well as the Baltic States and the CIS. For the first time, data are provided on transport among ECMT associated countries, Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand and the USA. Coverage is provided for Freight Transport, Passenger Transport, and Road Safety for 1970, 1990, 2000, 2004, and 2005.