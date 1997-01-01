Trends in Secretarial Occupations in Selected OECD Countries, 1980-95

In all OECD countries secretarial occupations constitute a substantial part of all women's employment, are heavily female-dominated and subject to rapid and far-reaching technical change. They are also transversal to all sectors and organisations. The report examines how the secretary's role is changing as the 'information society' develops and as organisations seek to organise work in a way that maximises its value-added. It also investigates the routes by which improvements in the occupation can be brought about.

The report is based on the results of national studies in 8 countries: Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The report does not purport to be comparative but, instead, attempts to highlight some significant cross-national issues.

The labour market for secretaries

Secretarial work constitutes between 5 and to 15 per cent of all women's employment according to the definitions in the countries ...