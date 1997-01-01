Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trends in Secretarial Occupations in Selected OECD Countries, 1980-95

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/650807020330
Authors
Hilary Steedman
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Steedman, H. (1997), “Trends in Secretarial Occupations in Selected OECD Countries, 1980-95”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/650807020330.
Go to top