Trends in policy indicators on trade and environment

Addressing the relationship between domestic environmental regulations and international trade policies is essential to better understand the need for consistency and complementarity between these areas. The set of trade and environment indicators developed by the OECD aims to provide insights on this relationship by shedding light on topical debates regarding the interactions between trade and environmental policies. Issues covered include: carbon emissions embodied in trade; embodied raw materials in trade; the volume of trade in environmentally-related goods; tariffs on environmentally-related goods; support measures for fossil fuels; enabling policy and regulatory environment for renewable energy; the volume of trade in waste and scrap; and nutrient balances of exported grains. Although initial insights are provided for these indicators, no detailed analyses is developed at this stage. Rather, these indicators are building blocks to analyse, for instance, the determinants of identified trends or to allow for a better understanding of the issues at hand. Possible avenues for further policy-relevant investigations using the indicators are identified and discussed for each topic covered.