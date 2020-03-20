Skip to main content
Treating all children equally?

Why policies should adapt to evolving family living arrangements
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/83307d97-en
Authors
Antonela Miho, Olivier Thévenon
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Miho, A. and O. Thévenon (2020), “Treating all children equally?: Why policies should adapt to evolving family living arrangements”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 240, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/83307d97-en.
