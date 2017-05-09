Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trade in services related to the environment

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dc99bf2b-en
Authors
Jehan Sauvage, Christina Timiliotis
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Sauvage, J. and C. Timiliotis (2017), “Trade in services related to the environment”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2017/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dc99bf2b-en.
Go to top