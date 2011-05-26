Skip to main content
Trade in Services Related to Climate Change

An Exploratory Analysis
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc5wtd9rzw-en
Ronald Steenblik, Massimo Geloso Grosso
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Steenblik, R. and M. Geloso Grosso (2011), “Trade in Services Related to Climate Change: An Exploratory Analysis”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2011/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc5wtd9rzw-en.
