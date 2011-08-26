Skip to main content
The Trade Effects of Phasing Out Fossil-Fuel Consumption Subsidies

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg6lql8wk7b-en
Authors
Jean-Marc Burniaux, Jean Château, Jehan Sauvage
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Burniaux, J., J. Château and J. Sauvage (2011), “The Trade Effects of Phasing Out Fossil-Fuel Consumption Subsidies”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2011/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg6lql8wk7b-en.
