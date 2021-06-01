The coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis provides a new context for donors to assess the relevance of guarantees in addressing challenges linked with a sustainable recovery. The paper argues there may be significant scope for more and better use of guarantees to build back better in response to the crisis. The paper also discusses how guarantees can promote more investment particularly in underdeveloped and underserved markets, such as least developed countries (LDCs).
The role of guarantees in blended finance
Working paper
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
17 April 2024
-
Working paper22 December 2023
-
22 December 2023
-
5 June 2023
-
5 May 2023
-
Working paper5 December 2022
-
-
31 July 2022
Related publications
-
13 December 2023
-
Working paper22 June 2022
-
Working paper6 August 2021
-
31 May 2021
-
21 May 2021
-
Working paper7 May 2021
-
-
17 February 2021