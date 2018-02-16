Skip to main content
The effect of computer use on job quality

Evidence from Europe
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1621d67f-en
Authors
Andrea Salvatori, Seetha Menon, Wouter Zwysen
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Salvatori, A., S. Menon and W. Zwysen (2018), “The effect of computer use on job quality: Evidence from Europe”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 200, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1621d67f-en.
