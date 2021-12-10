Skip to main content
Strengthening climate resilience in mountainous areas

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1af319f0-en
Authors
Takayoshi Kato, Mikaela Rambali, Victor Blanco-Gonzalez
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kato, T., . Rambali and V. Blanco-Gonzalez (2021), “Strengthening climate resilience in mountainous areas”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 104, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1af319f0-en.
