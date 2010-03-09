Strategies to Improve Rural Service Delivery

The service sector, in aggregate, now dominates total employment and value-added in OECD countries, accounting for more than 70% of these two measures, and continues to increase in importance. While services may play a slightly smaller role in rural regions than in urban areas, they are the dominant component of the rural economy. It is clear that a vibrant service sector is both vital for a prosperous local economy and crucial for meeting the needs of rural citizens.

This book provides an overview of the underlying problems in delivering services to rural regions. It contains a conceptual structure for thinking about rural service delivery problems and a strategy for thinking about the role of government in service delivery, as well as a discussion of the role that innovation and public management tools like co-design and co-delivery can play in designing better service delivery approaches. Also included are examples of different, successful policy strategies drawn from OECD countries.

Also available

The New Rural Paradigm: Policies and Governance (2006)

OECD Rural Policy Reviews: Germany (2007)

OECD Rural Policy Reviews: Mexico (2007)

OECD Rural Policy Reviews: Finland (2008)

OECD Rural Policy Reviews: The Netherlands (2008)

OECD Rural Policy Reviews: China (2009)

OECD Rural Policy Reviews: Italy (2009)

OECD Rural Policy Reviews: Spain (2009)

OECD Rural Policy Reviews: Québec, Canada (forthcoming)