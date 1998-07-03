Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Social and Health Policies in OECD Countries

A Survey of Current Programmes and Recent Developments
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/720018345154
Authors
David W. Kalisch, Tetsuya Aman, Libbie A. Buchele
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Kalisch, D., T. Aman and L. Buchele (1998), “Social and Health Policies in OECD Countries: A Survey of Current Programmes and Recent Developments”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/720018345154.
Go to top