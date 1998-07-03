Social and Health Policies in OECD Countries

The responses of countries to the OECD Caring World questionnaire, together with other available information, provides a good basis for summarising the main social policy trends with respect to the broad coverage of social protection arrangements, assistance for families, assistance for unemployed people of working age, retirement incomes, health care, long-term care and housing assistance.

In terms of the broad coverage of social security measures, the main developments have been some tightening of eligibility, particularly for new migrants, and increased importance of social assistance measures. Countries have responded to concerns about the incidence of social exclusion, often through comprehensive, integrated measures which include income support as well as measures to assist people back into mainstream activities of society.

With general family assistance measures, some countries have pursued greater means-testing of benefits, at the same time as some payments have been ...