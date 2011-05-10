Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regional Trade Agreements and the Environment: Monitoring Implementation and Assessing Impacts

Report on the OECD Workshop
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgcf7154tmq-en
Authors
Clive George
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

George, C. (2011), “Regional Trade Agreements and the Environment: Monitoring Implementation and Assessing Impacts: Report on the OECD Workshop”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2011/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgcf7154tmq-en.
Go to top