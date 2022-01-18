Skip to main content
Paying for results

Contracting out employment services through outcome-based payment schemes in OECD countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/c6392a59-en
Kristine Langenbucher, Matija Vodopivec
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Langenbucher, K. and M. Vodopivec (2022), “Paying for results: Contracting out employment services through outcome-based payment schemes in OECD countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 267, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c6392a59-en.
