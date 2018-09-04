Skip to main content
Organised Decentralisation of Collective Bargaining

Case studies of Germany, Netherlands and Denmark
https://doi.org/10.1787/f0394ef5-en
Christian Lyhne Ibsen, Maarten Keune
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Ibsen, C. and M. Keune (2018), “Organised Decentralisation of Collective Bargaining : Case studies of Germany, Netherlands and Denmark”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 217, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f0394ef5-en.
