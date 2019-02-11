Skip to main content
Productivity and wage effects of firm-level collective agreements

Evidence from Belgian linked panel data
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/132aa88e-en
Authors
Andrea Garnero, Francois Rycx, Isabelle Terraz
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Garnero, A., F. Rycx and I. Terraz (2019), “Productivity and wage effects of firm-level collective agreements: Evidence from Belgian linked panel data”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 223, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/132aa88e-en.
