Liberalisation of Trade in Environmentally Preferable Products

It addresses the issue of environmentally preferable products (EPPs) in the context of the Doha Development Round and the Johannesburg Plan of Implementation. It reviews available definitions; describes existing compilations of products and identifies broad categories of EPPs; and offers case studies on three groups of products addressing benefits (and costs) of liberalisation for selected countries and products. Three groups of products, including their parts and complements, were identified for case studies owing to their potential trade, environmental and developmental benefits: sisal and other fibres of the genus Agave, bicycles and solid-fuel cooking stoves.